Miley Cyrus debuts new music, announces ‘She is Coming’ EP

After debuting three new songs during her live performance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival last Saturday, Miley Cyrus has announced a brand new EP, entitled She is Coming.

The news was revealed on the Wrecking Ball singer’s social media accounts on Monday morning, with a release date scheduled for this Friday.

“Pre-save now!” wrote Cyrus on Instagram. “Or live with regret for the rest of your existence.”

The 26-year-old’s slot at the annual Middlesborough, England-based festival saw her perform some of her biggest hits, including Can’t Be Tamed, Party in the U.S.A. and We Can’t Stop with Charli XCX.

As well, she performed Nothing Breaks Like a Heart alongside collaborator Mark Ronson — who helped produce the She is Coming EP alongside Mike Will Made-It (Rae Sremmurd) and Andrew Wyatt (Post Malone).

Cyrus’s 10-song set also included three previously unheard songs, Mother’s Daughter, Cattitude and Dream, which are expected to be a part of the new EP.

The latter is a brooding rock number in which she sings the line, “Drugs rule everything around me,” which is a nod to Wu-Tang Clan’s C.R.E.A.M.

In Cattitude, the singer refers to a number of artists, from Selena Gomez to Demi Lovato and Nicki Minaj to Cardi B, as well as Ariana Grande and her own former alter-ego, Hannah Montana.

“I love you Nicki,” she sings, “but I listen to Cardi. “I love you Miley, but I listen to Hannah.”

Mother’s Daughter is expected to drop this Thursday, May 30, as the first single, as it was previously hinted in a tweet by the star.

On top of the upcoming EP, Cyrus will also be featured in Black Mirror’s fifth season, which premieres on June 5.

During her performance, the star revealed the premise of the episode she’s featured in. “This is the story of females in the music industry,” she told the crowd. “I understand everyone’s gone through this,” she continued, “but I do think for females in the industry… it’s hard to be taken seriously.”

“People assume that if you’re not wearing a body suit and singing pop music, why would anyone want to see you,” she concluded.

As of this writing, the tracklist for She is Coming has not yet been revealed, however, fans are speculating that among Cyrus’ three new songs, Nothing Breaks Like a Heart may also make an appearance on the EP.

Nothing Breaks Like a Heart is now available to stream worldwide on all available platforms.

She is Coming drops on May 31. It is now available to pre-save through Spotify and Apple Music.

