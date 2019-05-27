Petition wants to keep ‘Game of Thrones’ writers off of ‘Star Wars’

NOTE: Major spoilers ahead. Do not read if you haven’t seen the entirety of the final season of Game of Thrones.

As shown by the recent Change.org petition which demanded HBO to recreate the show’s eighth season, it’s clear that most Game of Thrones fans aren’t afraid to voice their opinions and stand up for what they want.

The critically acclaimed fantasy series concluded on May 19, 2019, and left a large portion of its fan base disappointed.

Although it’s unlikely that HBO will concede to the fans’ demands and actually remake the final season, the online document has received a massive 1.5 million signatures worldwide in only three weeks.

Now, passionate Star Wars fans have been added to the mix thanks to a brand new petition, one that hopes to scare the Game of Thrones showrunners, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, away from working on an upcoming series of Star Wars films.

In February, the pair were enlisted by Disney and Lucasfilm to write and produce a series separate from the much-beloved Skywalker saga and the additional soon-to-be Rian Johnson-directed trilogy.

The petition was launched two weeks ago by an anonymous user, ironically under the name ‘George R. R. Martin‘ — author of the A Song of Ice and Fire novels, which inspired Game of Thrones.

“Putting the Game of Thrones writers in charge of Star Wars is not only a controversial decision,” wrote the undisclosed user, “but a mistake. Plain and simple.”

The online document, which is addressed to Disney, says that it would be “in the company’s best interest to remove” Weiss and Benioff from the upcoming Star Wars projects altogether as they “have a crutch for plot devices and rushed stories, with emphasis on ‘shock and awe’ storytelling.”

“[Season 8] has tested fans with unpopular, illogical, immersion breaking plot twists and character developments,” they added.

The supposed ‘Martin’ is currently seeking 25,000 signatures and has already received a whopping 16,000 on their goal to outcast the showrunners.

“Seeing how these writers handled the most popular TV show of a generation and seeing how the fans are reacting to it should not be rewarded with giving them the most popular movie franchise in the world,” continued the user.

While the Game of Thrones’ finale set HBO’s record for most-watched episode ever, it also tied for worst-rated episode of the series along with its penultimate episode, The Bells. It received a very low 48 per cent.

The result was a brutal frenzy of negativity and criticism against HBO and the showrunners.

“This will happen with every instalment of Star Wars that they touch,” added the petition launcher. “Save the franchise from completely being ruined, please!”

It concluded: “Their respect of lore alone does not make them fit for this project. There are plenty of talented writers and producers loyal to the franchise that would make much better work in the Star Wars Universe.”

While it’s highly unlikely that Disney will even consider a request of this magnitude, it shows how much Game of Thrones’ final season has divided its fan base.

In a similar situation, after The Last Jedi was released, so-called Star Wars purists crafted a petition to have the film removed from the franchise outright in December 2017.

As of this writing, neither Weiss or Benioff have responded to the latest petition pitted against them.

