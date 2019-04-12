‘Star Wars Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer: The spotlight is on Rey

Did you feel the reawakening of the Force?

On Friday, Disney dropped the first trailer for the last instalment in the Star Wars saga, Star Wars: Episode IX, titled The Rise of Skywalker. The first movie, Star Wars: A New Hope, was released in 1977, and now, more than 40 years later, the series will finally come to a close.

The trailer shows Rey (Daisy Ridley) standing alone in the desert, with the voice of Luke Skywalker consoling her (about what, we don’t know yet). There’s a lot of action, Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) appearing to drive the Millennium Falcon and what looks like the remnants of the Death Star from Return of the Jedi decaying in an ocean.

The trailer ends with the haunting laugh of Emperor Palpatine.

At the Star Wars Celebration convention in Chicago, Star Wars director J.J. Abrams revealed that Rey, Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) won’t be separated in this film, and the focus will be on the trio. The events in Episode IX reportedly take place approximately one year after the events of The Last Jedi.

‘Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker’ will hit theatres across Canada on Dec. 20, 2019.

