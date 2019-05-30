Ariana Grande blames postponed concerts on tomato allergy

As a result of an undisclosed sickness, Ariana Grande was forced to postpone concerts in both Tampa and Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday.

In the wake of the last-minute rescheduling, the Bang Bang singer turned to Instagram to share an explanation with her fans of what she claims really happened.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande, fans react to questionable wax figure of the singer

The discovery came unexpectedly to Grande when she says she suffered an allergic reaction while eating tomatoes ahead of her Tampa gig on May 28.

According to the 25-year-old, her throat closed up after eating the fruit.

“There is nothing more unfair than an Italian woman developing an allergy to tomatoes in her mid-20s,” Grande wrote in the post.

“(It) still feels like I’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress!” she added.

WATCH: Ariana Grande and Jim Carrey talk mental health

Although Grande was “beyond devastated” about the postponement, she promised her dedicated Floridian fans that she’ll be returning in November.

“Thank you all for your love and understanding,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November.”

Grande added in an Instagram story: “I will keep you posted as soon as possible on exact dates, but we will be returning in November, and you will be able to use the tickets you’ve already purchased.

“I will make this up to you, I promise. Please forgive me. I love you and I will be back and better than ever as soon as possible.”

READ MORE: Mandy Moore makes it to Mount Everest base camp, shares beautiful photos

Before returning to Florida this November to make up for the postponed concerts, Grande will make one last stop in Canada during the North American leg of her extensive Sweetener world tour.

She’ll be in Toronto on June 26 at the Scotiabank Arena. Additional details and ticket information can be found on the official Ariana Grande website.

Canadian and rescheduled Sweetener tour dates

June 26 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 24 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Nov. 25 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis