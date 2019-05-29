Mandy Moore makes it to Mount Everest base camp, shares beautiful photos

On Wednesday, This Is Us star Mandy Moore shared photos to Instagram from her beautiful journey trekking up Mount Everest along with some of her friends.

While the small group did not ascend the entirety of the 8,848-metre-tall mountain, they made it all the way up to Everest’s south side Base Camp — which rests an impressive 5,364 metres high, somewhere in Nepal.

The 35-year-old actress and musician shared a lengthy post about the “challenging” yet “game-changing” hike with her comrades.

“There is so much magic in these mountains,” she wrote. “They represent adventure in the grandest form and in a language all their own.”

In this climbing season alone, 11 climbers have died in an attempt to reach the summit.

Most recently, Christopher Kulish, a 62-year-old Boulder, Co. attorney, tragically passed on Monday after reaching the summit. He died at a camp below the peak during his descent to the ground.

Moore continued to praise not only her friends and experienced tour guide, Melissa Reid — the first American woman to ascend and descend Everest without oxygen — but those who came before them, too, and endured the dangers of the journey.

“It’s impossible to be lucky enough to arrive at the foot of these mammoth peaks and not be attuned to the palpable energy of all of those who came before and lost their lives in these mountains,” she wrote.

“The wave of emotion: respect, reverence, appreciation… that washed over us as we took in the prayer flags and yellow domed tents of basecamp,” she continued.

“One thing I know for certain,” she added, “is that this trip was what it was thanks in large part to the company.”

“I’m left inspired by the collective perseverance this group had to help each other every step of the way,” said Moore, “and to watch as we all met this shared goal of reaching base camp together is something I’ll never forget.”

She added that being able to share “laughs, toilet paper, snacks, skincare,” and the “silly songs that got stuck in [their] heads,” all played a part in “the makings of a quality trip to the most remarkable place any of [them] have ever been.”

In conclusion, the star wrote: “There’s no way to distill this experience down to a few sentences. There’s no way to encapsulate what coursed through our veins and brains living in the mountains this past week. It will come in time.”

She added that while experiencing the great outdoors is typically out of her “every day” realm, it was something that she enjoyed and ultimately “refreshing” for her.

“I think I’m slowly learning that I feel most like me when I’m outdoors,” she added. “There’s something entirely refreshing about being tasked with nothing more than breathing and slowly putting one foot in front of the other.”

After completing the epic trek, Moore is expected to return home and continue work on her first new music in more than a decade.

