Mandy Moore makes it to Mount Everest base camp, shares beautiful photos
On Wednesday, This Is Us star Mandy Moore shared photos to Instagram from her beautiful journey trekking up Mount Everest along with some of her friends.
While the small group did not ascend the entirety of the 8,848-metre-tall mountain, they made it all the way up to Everest’s south side Base Camp — which rests an impressive 5,364 metres high, somewhere in Nepal.
The 35-year-old actress and musician shared a lengthy post about the “challenging” yet “game-changing” hike with her comrades.
“There is so much magic in these mountains,” she wrote. “They represent adventure in the grandest form and in a language all their own.”
There is so much magic in these mountains. They represent adventure in the grandest form and in a language all their own. The idea of standing at the base of the world's tallest peak with @eddiebauer, a brand that has been outfitting record-setting climbers since the beginning – from the first American ascent in 1963 (Jim Whittaker) to our guide @melissaarnot, the first American Woman to ascend and descend Everest without oxygen, is truly beyond my wildest imagination. Traversing this terrain has its challenges. Breathing at altitude, for instance, is not easy. One of the greatest gifts/lessons that Melissa simultaneously bestowed on us during this trek was the fine art of pressure breathing. It makes all the difference as you climb higher. It’s essentially a big inhale and a sharp, forceful exhale, like you’re blowing out a candle across the room, to open up your lungs, allowing you to use more oxygen, etc… Besides hydration and staying nourished, breathing is THE vital key in the fight against altitude sickness. It’s also a major takeaway that I will be employing back to the real world whether I’m in the midst of a tough workout or a weird day. Mind blown. So as we weaved around the Himalayas from 14,400ft-16,200ft-17,600ft: this particular technique was essential in propelling us forward. Needless to say, this part of the world holds a very special place in @melissaarnot’s heart so her willingness to share it, as well as her time, knowledge and endless trove of stories were so appreciated by all of us lucky enough to walk alongside her this past week. Her belief in our abilities to keep moving and ultimately make it to the base of the Mighty, Mighty Mt. Everest was so powerful. Spoiler alert: we made it!!! It’s impossible to be lucky enough to arrive at the foot of these mammoth peaks and not be attuned to the palpable energy of all of those who came before and lost their lives in these mountains. The wave of emotion: respect, reverence, appreciation….that washed over us as we took in the prayer flags and yellow domed tents of basecamp AND sat on the rocks regarding the chortens that dot the hillside of the Tukla Pass the day before, profoundly
In this climbing season alone, 11 climbers have died in an attempt to reach the summit.
Most recently, Christopher Kulish, a 62-year-old Boulder, Co. attorney, tragically passed on Monday after reaching the summit. He died at a camp below the peak during his descent to the ground.
Moore continued to praise not only her friends and experienced tour guide, Melissa Reid — the first American woman to ascend and descend Everest without oxygen — but those who came before them, too, and endured the dangers of the journey.
“It’s impossible to be lucky enough to arrive at the foot of these mammoth peaks and not be attuned to the palpable energy of all of those who came before and lost their lives in these mountains,” she wrote.
“The wave of emotion: respect, reverence, appreciation… that washed over us as we took in the prayer flags and yellow domed tents of basecamp,” she continued.
There’s no way to distill this experience down to a few sentences. There’s no way to encapsulate what coursed through our veins and brains living in the mountains this past week. It will come in time. I think I’m slowly learning that I feel most like me when I’m outdoors. It’s couldn’t be any more outside my every day realm and yet there’s something entirely refreshing about being tasked with nothing more than breathing and slowly putting one foot in front of the other. One thing I know for certain is that this trip was what it was thanks in large part to the company. Being able to adventure alongside those you love deeply (@streicherhair, @chaseweideman, @thejendaltonshow) and new friends alike (@starfire_reid, @julianapse, @tyler__reid, @sherpatseringdolker), is an absolute gamechanger. We shared everything: laughs, toilet paper, snacks, skincare, the silly songs that got stuck in our heads, milk tea, selfies, the “happy naturals”, etc…. all the makings of a quality trip to the most remarkable place any of us have ever been. I’m also left inspired by the collective perseverance this group had to help each other every step of the way and to watch as we all met this shared goal of reaching base camp together is something I’ll never forget. Thank you to our friends at @eddiebauer for making this happen! And to the true MVP of this trek, @melissaarnot: thank you for sharing such a substantial piece of yourself and this second home of yours with us. It’s every bit as magical as you described: Your expertise, your stories, your wisdom, your belief in us…. set the tone for this entire experience…. The funny thing is, Melissa kept mentioning this idea of meditating and making goals while we were in the midst of the “pain cave”. It’s easy to daydream and make big plans when you’re down at sea level but it’s a much taller order to do it while in the grips of something truly difficult. Message received. I dug deep while in the midst of all of those pressure breaths and made a mental list of things that scared me but I was anxious to tackle. Now that I’m back on solid ground, I can’t wait to home and get to it. #whyihike #ebpartner
“One thing I know for certain,” she added, “is that this trip was what it was thanks in large part to the company.”
“I’m left inspired by the collective perseverance this group had to help each other every step of the way,” said Moore, “and to watch as we all met this shared goal of reaching base camp together is something I’ll never forget.”
She added that being able to share “laughs, toilet paper, snacks, skincare,” and the “silly songs that got stuck in [their] heads,” all played a part in “the makings of a quality trip to the most remarkable place any of [them] have ever been.”
In conclusion, the star wrote: “There’s no way to distill this experience down to a few sentences. There’s no way to encapsulate what coursed through our veins and brains living in the mountains this past week. It will come in time.”
She added that while experiencing the great outdoors is typically out of her “every day” realm, it was something that she enjoyed and ultimately “refreshing” for her.
“I think I’m slowly learning that I feel most like me when I’m outdoors,” she added. “There’s something entirely refreshing about being tasked with nothing more than breathing and slowly putting one foot in front of the other.”
After completing the epic trek, Moore is expected to return home and continue work on her first new music in more than a decade.
