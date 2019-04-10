Mandy Moore working on new music for first time in 10 years

In wake of the Season 3 finale of This Is Us, Mandy Moore appeared on Busy Tonight to update actress-host Busy Philipps on what she’s up to while the hit drama TV series is on hiatus.

As a surprise to many of her fans, the 35-year-old actress revealed that she’s working on brand-new music — the first in nearly a decade.

“I haven’t put out a record in a decade,” Moore told Philipps, 39. “I’m writing with my friends and I’m writing with my husband.”

She has been married to Taylor Goldsmith — frontman of American folk rock band Dawes — since last November. The couple started dating in 2015.

Moore skyrocketed to the spotlight in 1999 with her hit pop single Candy before releasing her debut album So Real (1999), which was quickly certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

READ MORE: Engineer ordered to pay $4M to Prince’s estate after unauthorized music release

Last June, Moore initially expressed interest in returning to the music studio. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! she told the host: “I am dipping my toe back in as we speak. I’ve just started writing.”

I live with a songwriter so music is this sort of constant thread in our house,” she added. “We write together and we sing together, maybe we will (perform together). I sing on his records and I want him to come play on my records.”

“I want to return to music,” Moore told People the following week. “I don’t have a record label but I have a lot of music written.”

“Next year,” she concluded. “I’ve decided I’m putting it out there!”

Now, let’s see if Moore holds up her promise. It’s 2019, and the singer seems to be working hard on her seventh studio album.

When asked what kind of sound she was looking for, Moore told Philipps on Tuesday: “I want it to sound like what Fleetwood Mac would sound like in 2019.”

READ MORE: Ariana Grande posts inspirational message about self-care for fans

Moore also shared a video to Instagram showing her in the studio with producer Mike Viola (Fall Out Boy, Andrew McMahon) last summer. Getting back to it,” she wrote. “It’s time. I miss it.”

“I’m not scared anymore,” she continued, referring to her ex-husband, Ryan Adams — who also worked with Viola. “No more excuses. No more allowing someone’s else insecurities to dictate my relationship to music and singing. Boom.”

Moore was romantically involved with the singer-songwriter for seven years. After meeting him, she stopped making her own music. Her final album, Amanda Leigh, was released in 2009.

The two got married in 2009 — only a year after they met — before divorcing in 2015.

Moore recently opened up about their “unhealthy” relationship during a guest appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

“I was living my life for him,” she recalled. “It (was) an entirely unhealthy dynamic. I had no sense of self.”

She continued: “I felt like I was drowning. It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was lonely with him.”

Following their divorce, Adams, 44, received a huge amount of backlash following an influx of sexual abuse allegations pitted against him.

READ MORE: Ryan Adams cancels upcoming tour following sexual misconduct allegations



As of this writing, Moore has not revealed any additional details regarding her forthcoming music.

—With files from Katie Scott

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis