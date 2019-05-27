World
May 27, 2019 7:05 pm

Colorado man dies after climbing to the top of Mount Everest

By Staff The Associated Press

Shadow of Everest is cast on the mountains during the sunrise in Everest, Nepal May 22, 2019. Picture taken on May 22, 2019.

REUTERS/Phurba Tenjing Sherpa
A Colorado climber has died shortly after getting to the top of Mount Everest and achieving his dream of scaling the highest peaks on the seven continents.

Christopher Kulish, a 62-year-old Boulder attorney, died Monday at a camp below the summit during his descent. The cause isn’t yet known.

His brother, Mark Kulish of Denver, says Christopher Kulish had just reached the top of Everest with a small group after crowds of hundreds of climbers congested the 29,035-foot (8,850-meter) peak last week.

About half a dozen climbers died on Everest last week, including Don Cash of Utah. Most of them died while descending from the summit during only a few windows of good weather each May.

Kulish also is survived by his mother, Betty Kulish, and a sister, Claudia.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

