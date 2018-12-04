Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding highlights: ‘Forever starts now’

This past weekend, actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in two lavish ceremonies.

Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, wed in Chopra’s home country of India, where family and friends gathered for several days of celebrations. The couple, who became engaged in July, wanted their wedding to be an “amalgamation” of their respective cultures and traditions.

Below are some highlights from their wedding.

They had two ceremonies

On Dec. 1, the couple held a Christian wedding officiated by Jonas’ father at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, People reports. Then, on Dec. 2, Chopra and Jonas exchanged vows again in a Hindu ceremony.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” Chopra told People.

“We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way,” she added.

Chopra’s white wedding dress took nearly 2,000 hours to make

The Quantico star wore a custom-made, hand-embroidered Ralph Lauren dress during her Christian wedding, one that took 1,826 hours to complete, Elle reports. Chopra finished her look with a 75-foot veil.

Jonas and his groomsmen also sported designs by Ralph Lauren.

Chopra’s lehenga took over 3,500 hours to complete

During her Hindu ceremony, Chopra wore a red lehenga by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The designer posted on Instagram that the custom-made creation took 3,720 hours to make and required the skills of 110 embroiderers.

The couple exchanged rings by Chopard

The performers exchanged wedding bands by luxury jeweller Chopard at their Christian ceremony, People reports.

The guest list was filled with family

People reports that 225 guests gathered for the nuptials, including Jonas’ brothers Kevin, Joe and Frankie as well as his parents.

English actor Sophie Turner, Joe’s fiancée, was also present, along with Chopra’s brother Siddharth and mother Madhu, who walked her down the aisle during her Christian ceremony. Chopra’s father passed away in 2013.

Jonas’ brothers served as groomsmen alongside Chopra’s brother.

It was Jonas’ idea to have two ceremonies

The couple said it was important for them to have a wedding that incorporated both of their cultures and religions, but Chopra told People that she “never had a plan about what I wanted it to be.”

It was apparently Jonas who suggested two ceremonies in India. “It melted my heart,” Chopra told People of the idea.

“Being able to have two big weddings in India with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.”

