Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding highlights: ‘Forever starts now’

This past weekend, actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in two lavish ceremonies.
Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, wed in Chopra’s home country of India, where family and friends gathered for several days of celebrations. The couple, who became engaged in July, wanted their wedding to be an “amalgamation” of their respective cultures and traditions.
Below are some highlights from their wedding.
On Dec. 1, the couple held a Christian wedding officiated by Jonas’ father at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, People reports. Then, on Dec. 2, Chopra and Jonas exchanged vows again in a Hindu ceremony.
“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” Chopra told People.
“We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way,” she added.
The Quantico star wore a custom-made, hand-embroidered Ralph Lauren dress during her Christian wedding, one that took 1,826 hours to complete, Elle reports. Chopra finished her look with a 75-foot veil.
Jonas and his groomsmen also sported designs by Ralph Lauren.
During her Hindu ceremony, Chopra wore a red lehenga by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The designer posted on Instagram that the custom-made creation took 3,720 hours to make and required the skills of 110 embroiderers.
Priyanka Chopra @priyankachopra makes for a stunning bride in a custom red Sabyasachi lehenga. Hand-embroidered and hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss, delicate Siam-red crystals and layer upon layer of threadwork embroidery creates this piece of impossible couture. 110 embroiderers from Calcutta, India took 3720 hours to create this modern masterpiece. As an ode to the resplendence of Mughal jewellery, her wedding jewellery was crafted with uncut diamonds, emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls in 22 karat gold and had delicate tiny stars in uncut diamonds to give a sense of whimsy to an important traditional piece. Nick Jonas @nickjonas wears a hand-quilted silk sherwani with a hand-embroidered chikan dupatta and a chanderi tissue safa. His rose cut kalgi and Syndicate diamond necklace are from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. @sabyasachijewelry Image Courtesy: People Magazine (c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. @people Photography by @josevilla / @gettyimages Priyanka’s shoes by Sabyasachi Accessories @sabyasachiaccessories Nick’s shoes by Christian Louboutin @louboutinworld Wardrobe @stylebyami Makeup: @mickeycontractor Hair: @hairbypriyanka Wedding Design: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla @abujanisandeepkhosla Venue: Umaid Bhawan Palace @umaidbhawanpalace #Sabyasachi #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #Nickyanka #ChristianLouboutin #BridesOfSabyasachi #GroomsOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiBride #SabyasachiGroom #DestinationWedding #SabyasachiJewelry #SabyasachiAccessories #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi
The performers exchanged wedding bands by luxury jeweller Chopard at their Christian ceremony, People reports.
People reports that 225 guests gathered for the nuptials, including Jonas’ brothers Kevin, Joe and Frankie as well as his parents.
English actor Sophie Turner, Joe’s fiancée, was also present, along with Chopra’s brother Siddharth and mother Madhu, who walked her down the aisle during her Christian ceremony. Chopra’s father passed away in 2013.
Jonas’ brothers served as groomsmen alongside Chopra’s brother.
The couple said it was important for them to have a wedding that incorporated both of their cultures and religions, but Chopra told People that she “never had a plan about what I wanted it to be.”
One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.
It was apparently Jonas who suggested two ceremonies in India. “It melted my heart,” Chopra told People of the idea.
“Being able to have two big weddings in India with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.”
