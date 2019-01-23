Police bust downtown Saskatoon pot shop for second time
For the second time in a month, Saskatoon police have charged people for operating an unlicensed cannabis outlet.
Police searched an unlicensed cannabis outlet in the 100-block of 2nd Avenue North on Jan. 22 after an investigation into the sale of illicit and unregulated cannabis and cannabis-related products.
Three employees of the business have been charged with trafficking marijuana.
In December, police executed a search warrant on the same business and seized all their products.
Police are not sure how much was seized as they have not yet done an inventory check.
