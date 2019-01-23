Cannabis
January 23, 2019 2:36 pm

Police bust downtown Saskatoon pot shop for second time

By Web Producer  Global News

For the second time in a month, Saskatoon police have charged people for operating an unlicensed cannabis outlet.

Ron Ward / The Canadian Press
A A

For the second time in a month, Saskatoon police have charged people for operating an unlicensed cannabis outlet.

Police searched an unlicensed cannabis outlet in the 100-block of 2nd Avenue North on Jan. 22 after an investigation into the sale of illicit and unregulated cannabis and cannabis-related products.

READ MORE: Police seize product at unlicensed cannabis outlet in downtown Saskatoon

Three employees of the business have been charged with trafficking marijuana.

In December, police executed a search warrant on the same business and seized all their products.

Police are not sure how much was seized as they have not yet done an inventory check.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Business
Cannabis
illegal cannabis
Illicit drugs
Marijuana
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.