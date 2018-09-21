Police seize 7K marijuana plants near Marcelin, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP say 7,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized at a rural property south of Marcelin.
It was among three Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrants executed on Sept. 20 after an extensive investigation into a suspected large-scale grow-operation.
Three people were arrested during the search near Marcelin, and over 7,000 marijuana plants were seized by officers.
A second search was conducted by the RCMP emergency response team in Marcelin. Various bank and phone records, and a laptop were seized.
The third CDSA search occurred at a home on Perehudoff Crescent in Saskatoon’s Erindale neighbourhood.
RCMP said the investigation is still ongoing.
Marcelin is approximately 90 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
