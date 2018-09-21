Canada
September 21, 2018 10:57 pm
Updated: September 21, 2018 11:04 pm

Police seize 7K marijuana plants near Marcelin, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP say 7,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized near Marcelin, Sask., earlier this week.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
A A

Saskatchewan RCMP say 7,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized at a rural property south of Marcelin.

It was among three Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrants executed on Sept. 20 after an extensive investigation into a suspected large-scale grow-operation.

READ MORE: Melfort RCMP bust marijuana grow-op

Three people were arrested during the search near Marcelin, and over 7,000 marijuana plants were seized by officers.

RCMP say 7,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized near Marcelin, Sask., earlier this week.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A second search was conducted by the RCMP emergency response team in Marcelin. Various bank and phone records, and a laptop were seized.

READ MORE: Large quantity of marijuana seized by Saskatchewan RCMP investigating grow-op

The third CDSA search occurred at a home on Perehudoff Crescent in Saskatoon’s Erindale neighbourhood.

RCMP said the investigation is still ongoing.

Marcelin is approximately 90 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Erindale
Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit
Grow Op
Grow-operation
Marcelin
Marcelin Saskatchewan
Marijuana
Perehudoff Crescent
RCMP Emergency Response Team
Sask RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP
Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News