Police seize product at unlicensed cannabis outlet in downtown Saskatoon

Officers seized dry cannabis, cannabis oils, edibles and concentrates from an unlicensed business in downtown Saskatoon.

Police ticketed five employees after a seizure at an unlicensed cannabis outlet in downtown Saskatoon on Dec. 20.

A search was executed by officers in the 100-block of 2nd Avenue North Thursday afternoon.

Saskatoon police said their investigation was focused on the sale of illicit and unregulated cannabis products.

Officers seized marijuana, cannabis oils, edibles and concentrates. The exact amounts have yet to be counted at this time.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized by police.

The employees were each issued three tickets under the Cannabis Control (Saskatchewan) Act.

The investigation is still ongoing.

