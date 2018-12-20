Police seize product at unlicensed cannabis outlet in downtown Saskatoon
Police ticketed five employees after a seizure at an unlicensed cannabis outlet in downtown Saskatoon on Dec. 20.
A search was executed by officers in the 100-block of 2nd Avenue North Thursday afternoon.
READ MORE: Saskatchewan announces fines for improper cannabis use
Saskatoon police said their investigation was focused on the sale of illicit and unregulated cannabis products.
Officers seized marijuana, cannabis oils, edibles and concentrates. The exact amounts have yet to be counted at this time.
An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized by police.
READ MORE: Saskatoon police ticket woman for allegedly consuming cannabis in vehicle
The employees were each issued three tickets under the Cannabis Control (Saskatchewan) Act.
The investigation is still ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.