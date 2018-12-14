Consumer
December 14, 2018 6:11 pm
Updated: December 14, 2018 6:16 pm

Unlicensed vehicle dealer issued order to stop sales in Saskatoon

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatchewan’s Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority has directed Barlow Motors to stop its unlicensed vehicle sales in Saskatoon.

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) has directed an unlicensed vehicle dealer to stop any sales in Saskatoon.

Information was received by Saskatchewan’s financial and consumer marketplace regulator that Barlow Motors was operating as a dealership.

The FCAA said Friday it’s issued a cease and desist order and the unlicensed business is no longer authorized to sell vehicles to the public.

Consumers are reminded there are specific warranties and legislative protections offered under The Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act that do not apply to private vehicle sales.

To see if a dealership is licensed, check FCAA411 online. Unlicensed business activity can be reported to FCAA at 1-877-880-5550 or by email at consumerprotection@gov.sk.ca.

