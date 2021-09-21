Barlow Motors Saskatoon customers may be eligible for compensation

Send this page to someone via email

Customers who purchased vehicles from DBA Barlow Motors Saskatoon may be able to claim compensation.

In December 2018, the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) issued a cease and desist order against Barlow Motors.

The FCAA said at the time it had received information that Barlow Motors was operating as an unlicensed vehicle dealer.

On Tuesday, the FCAA said a bond issued to 1973566 Alberta Ltd. (DBA Barlow Motors Saskatoon) has been demanded and paid.

The authority said a bond is a licensing requirement for dealerships in the province.

It comprises a sum of money that the bonding company agrees to pay if a licensee fails to follow specific rules outlined in the province’s Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act.

Consumers who suffered a financial loss as a result of transactions with Barlow Motors Saskatoon may be eligible to file a claim for compensation.

The FCAA said to determine eligibility, consumers should gather all supporting documentation and contact the Consumer Protection Divisions via email at vehicledealers@gov.sk.ca or by phone at 306-787-5550.

The last day to submit a claim is Oct. 6.

