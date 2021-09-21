Menu

Canada

Barlow Motors Saskatoon customers may be eligible for compensation

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 12:28 pm
Canada Border Services warning Canadians of possible scam involving U.S. purchases of vehicles. View image in full screen
Consumers who suffered a financial loss as a result of transactions with Barlow Motors Saskatoon may be eligible to file a claim for compensation. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Customers who purchased vehicles from DBA Barlow Motors Saskatoon may be able to claim compensation.

In December 2018, the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) issued a cease and desist order against Barlow Motors.

The FCAA said at the time it had received information that Barlow Motors was operating as an unlicensed vehicle dealer.

Read more: FCAA warns Saskatchewan residents of 2 companies ‘soliciting’ investors

On Tuesday, the FCAA said a bond issued to 1973566 Alberta Ltd. (DBA Barlow Motors Saskatoon) has been demanded and paid.

The authority said a bond is a licensing requirement for dealerships in the province.

It comprises a sum of money that the bonding company agrees to pay if a licensee fails to follow specific rules outlined in the province’s Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: FCAA warns Saskatchewan investors of crypto trading platform claiming to be registered in province

Consumers who suffered a financial loss as a result of transactions with Barlow Motors Saskatoon may be eligible to file a claim for compensation.

The FCAA said to determine eligibility, consumers should gather all supporting documentation and contact the Consumer Protection Divisions via email at vehicledealers@gov.sk.ca or by phone at 306-787-5550.

The last day to submit a claim is Oct. 6.

