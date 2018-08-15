FCAA warns concert-goers not to get cheated by fake Carrie Underwood tickets

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) is advising people planning on going to Carrie Underwood’s concert in Saskatchewan next year to be aware of fake tickets.

The American country music artist will bring her new arena tour, The Cry Pretty Tour 360, to SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon on May 31, 2019.

Tickets to the seven-time Grammy winner’s show go on sale Friday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. CT.

People in the province and surrounding jurisdictions have exclusive access to tickets during the first hour of sale to the general public. After this, the primary seller can sell to areas outside of Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba, the Northwest Territories, North Dakota, and Montana.

FCAA is reminding concert-goers to make sure they are buying from a primary seller, such as Ticketmaster, within the first 48 hours of tickets going on sale, as only a primary seller can sell concert tickets during this period.

People buying from a resale site within the first 48 hours might get fake tickets.

Other signs concert tickets may be fake include:

listed in U.S. dollar amounts for a Canadian show; and

listed for sale without specific seat numbers.

FCAA added if a fake ticket is bought from a resale site, it may be easier to get a refund a credit card was used for the purchase.

SaskTel Centre said the concert will take place at centre ice, so all seats will be able to see the stage.

Buyers who wish to file a formal complaint about concert ticket sales can contact the consumer protection division at 1-877-880-5550 or by emailing consumerprotection@gov.sk.ca.