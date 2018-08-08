Carrie Underwood confirms she’s expecting 2nd child with Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood, 35, confirmed she’s expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher in an adorable video Wednesday while revealing details about her upcoming 2019 “Cry Pretty Tour 360.”

The country star shared, “You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well … yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another fish to our pond.”

She continued: “This has just been a dream come true with album and baby news. We’re just so excited that you guys can share this with us and be a part of this with us.”

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie https://t.co/9K79jKnwai pic.twitter.com/kcL76v6XuK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 8, 2018

Underwood and Fisher, who are already parents to three-year-old son Isaiah, were bombarded with congratulatory messages after the news spread online.

Click here for more info on Underwood’s upcoming “Cry Pretty Tour 360”, which will include stops in San Antonio, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Vancouver, and Toronto, among others.