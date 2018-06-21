Identifying paving scams in Saskatchewan

People are being warned if the price of a door-to-door driveway repair sounds too good to be true, it is probably a scam.

Other warning signs of a paving scam are high pressure sale tactics or being required to put down a substantial down payment in advance of any work being done.

READ MORE: Reload scheme surfaces in Saskatchewan: FCAA

Saskatchewan’s Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) is advising people to be cautious when approached by salespeople offering to pave, patch or apply a protective treatment to driveways.

FCAA said one way to ensure the seller is legitimate is to ask to see their direct seller’s licence number. Door-to-door sales contractors are required to be licenced in Saskatchewan.

The legitimacy of the company can also be checked with the Better Business Bureau. Ratings and reviews of the company can be checked if they are listed.

Consumers should also ensure the company has insurance for property damage and liability.

READ MORE: SaskPower warns residents and business owners about scammers

If an agreement is reached with a seller, a formal contract should be signed that states the clear expectations of the work to be done, the price, and a timeframe when the work will start and be completed.

FCAA said consumers should also protect themselves by not handing over a blank cheque.

More information on hiring a door-to-door contractor can be found online at FCAA.