Stolen cash, computers and fired employees make up SGI and health loss reports

Two government employees have been terminated for stealing and misappropriating funds, according to two quarterly loss reports.

The province released first quarter loss reports for both SGI and Saskatchewan health organizations on May 7.

It was discovered on Feb. 3 that a SGI employee had “misappropriated” an estimated $2,016 in fees collected on behalf of the Crown corporation.

The incident was reported to the police and the employee was terminated on Feb. 9. SGI said they are currently pursuing collection of the fees.

In the report, SGI said they have improved the control system that monitors fee collection.

On the health side, it was discovered that a Saskatchewan Health Authority employee in Saskatoon had stolen up to $7,620 between September 2016 and February 2018.

The employee had been working out of the Saskatoon Field House and stole cash paid by patients for the Chronic Disease Management Program.

An internal investigation was conducted, and the employee was fired. The matter has been handed off to the Saskatoon Police Service.

The Sask. Health Authority said they have taken improved measures to safeguard patient payments.

READ MORE: Employee allegedly misappropriates funds from Saskatchewan Cancer Agency

The two largest losses came from outside regular Sask. Health Authority business. On Jan. 17 a leased employee vehicle valued at $25,200 was stolen in the Lloydminster area.

The theft was reported to the local RCMP and the cash value of the loss was recovered through insurance.

A Sask. Health Authority cheque from the Swift Current area worth $9,409.85 was stolen after being mailed to a lockbox vendor in Toronto. The authority reported the cheque was altered and cashed.

The RCMP became involved in a fraud investigation and the culprit was identified. The money was returned to a Sask. Health Authority account by the bank according to the loss report.

Smaller losses include a $915 cancer agency laptop that was stolen from the Allan Blair Cancer Agency boardroom in Regina. The incident was reported to local police, but a culprit has not been identified.

Also in Regina, a cancer agency reporter left a Microsoft Surface tablet in the backseat of a taxi. The cab company did not find the tablet. The reported value was $2,513.

The matter was reported to Regina police and employees were reminded of security measures when in possession of agency property.