Employee allegedly misappropriates funds from Saskatchewan Cancer Agency

Saskatchewan’s health organizations reported four losses during the third quarter of 2017-18.

One loss was internal and the three others were external.

READ MORE: Employee thefts hurting Saskatchewan’s public purse

The internal loss happened at the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency between May and September of 2017.

An employee at the agency allegedly misappropriated between $1,500 and $3,750 that was designated for patient financial assistance.

The employee was terminated following an internal investigation and the incident was reported to the employee’s professional association.

The agency said it’s trying to recover the money and has strengthened its internal controls.

READ MORE: 213 phones stolen by SaskTel employee: report

The Saskatchewan Health Authority reported a loss of just over $5,000 dating back to the summer of 2016.

A camper belonging to an ambulance employee was broken into while the employee was working in Maidstone.

Personal items were taken along with property belonging to the health authority.

In the other two incidents, a cellphone was stolen during a break and enter at the community health services building in Lloydminster and a set of four winter tires were stolen from the Riverside Health Complex in Turtleford.