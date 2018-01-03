Saskatchewan school divisions report over $100K in losses

Over $100,000 of public money was lost in Saskatchewan school divisions during the fall of 2017.

The Ministry of Education said losses were reported by four boards between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30.

The largest loss was on Sept. 18, when four diesel particulate filters valued at just over $47,000 were stolen from four buses parked in a secure compound.

Diesel particulate filters are designed to remove soot from the exhaust gas of a diesel engine. Some cores are made from metal fibres which contain precious metals.

The theft was reported to police and Prairie Spirit School Division is looking at security upgrades, including improved video surveillance and raising the existing barb wire fence.

The North East School Division reported a loss of $27,705 on playground equipment after it was never delivered after being ordered from a supplier.

Regina Public Schools reported a loss of just over $20,000 after equipment was stolen from 18 school buses on Sept. 14.

Other losses included the theft of laptops and tools from vehicles and an employee using a fuel card for personal purchases.

With a file from The Canadian Press