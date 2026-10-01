Longtime Lumby mayor runs in municipal and provincial elections

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Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton is running double duty on the campaign trail, seeking re-election as mayor while also running as the BC Conservative candidate in the Vernon-Lumby riding.

Acton was already seeking another term as mayor when a snap provincial election was called.

Rather than withdraw from the municipal race, he decided to run in both elections.

“It’s always been my intention to run conservative provincially and so it’s just the way it’s happened,” Acton said. “It’s really bad timing. Eby decided to call an election during the municipal elections for the province.”

Acton says he would prefer to remain mayor if he does not win the provincial seat.

“I would love to be the mayor again for another four years if I don’t win the provincial election,” he said.

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The decision could create confusion for some voters, according to Hamish Telford, a political science associate professor at the University of the Fraser Valley.

“I also say electorally, people might have questions about a candidate’s motivation. Oh, you’re running from two elections to see which one turns out best, rather than working for what is in the best interest of how voters respond,” Telford said.

While Acton said he understand some may see the decision as a self-serving one, he defended it saying he believes it is in the best interest of Lumby residents and democracy at the local level.

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“They deserve a proper election, and there’s only one other opponent running in this election. So if I withdrew, he would just automatically get the seat, and I don’t think that’s fair to the voter,” Acton said.

In Lumby, residents Global News spoke with said they have no issue with Acton’s decision to run in both races.

“Good for him if he is able to see which one comes up and work with that,” said Lumby resident Alan Simpson.

“If the provincial one wasn’t called after the municipal one, then yes, I would have a problem but because it was forced on him to make a decision now, no, I don’t see a problem,” said John Strack, another Lumby resident.

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If Acton wins the provincial election, Lumby residents would have to return to the polls to choose a new mayor in a byelection.

Acton says he would personally cover the cost of the municipal byelection through a donation to the village.

Covering the cost of a municipal by-election personally is not unprecedented.

In 2013, former Penticton Mayor Dan Ashton wrote a cheque for more than $30,000 after winning a seat in the legislature and triggering a by-election to fill the vacant mayor’s position.

Telford questions whether individuals should be able to personally cover the costs of byelections.

“I am quite concerned by this idea that the citizen can pay for a byelection. If that is in fact the case, then that’s a loophole that has to be closed,” Telford said.

Elections BC confirmed it does not administer costs related to local election administration.

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For Acton, the goal is to continue serving the region, regardless of which election he wins.

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Municipal elections are scheduled for Oct. 17.

The provincial election takes places one week later on Oct. 24.