Humboldt, Sask. man fined for operating as an unlicensed vehicle dealer

A Humboldt, Sask., man has been fined after pleading guilty to operating as an unlicensed vehicle dealer.

Kyle Martin was charged last year by Saskatchewan’s Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) with 26 counts of operating as a dealer without a licence.

FCAA initially received a complaint in 2015 that Martin was operating Marty Auto Sales, also known as Marty’s Auto Sales, without a vehicle dealer licence.

It was alleged that Martin was “curbing” or “curbsiding,” which is referred to someone who is selling vehicles as a business without a licence.

He was ordered to cease and desist selling vehicles on at least two occasions by the FCAA’s consumer protection division and was alleged to have continued with his selling activities.

Martin was fined $18,200 in court on Nov. 27 to 13 of the charges, which included a victim surcharge.

All vehicle dealers in Saskatchewan are required to be licensed in order to provide protection to consumers.