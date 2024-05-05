Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

‘A tiny city:’ Pro-Palestinian McGill campus protesters organize for another week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2024 6:45 pm
1 min read
McGill encampment enters second week as protestors say morale remains high
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters who have set up an encampment at McGill University’s downtown Montreal campus say they’re better organized and prepared than ever as the protest stretches into a second week.

Protester Ari Nahman says the encampment has become a “tiny city” complete with dozens of rainproofed tents, a library, a stockpile of donated supplies and makeshift wooden sidewalks to keep the mud at bay.

On Sunday, encampment members could be seen digging a shallow trench to drain away the heavy rain, as others staffed a tent operating as a “free store” serving up hot coffee, food and rain gear.

Palestine protest View image in full screen
A group of students at the University of Toronto say they have started a protest on campus to call on the university to cut its ties with Israel over the ongoing war in Gaza. Pro-Palestinian activists are shown at an encampment on the McGill University campus Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Pro-Palestinian activists at their encampment on the McGill University campus in Montreal, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Pro-Palestinian activists at their encampment on the McGill University campus in Montreal, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Pro-Palestinian activists have also set up tents at the University of Toronto, the University of Ottawa and the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver, following a wave of similar protests at campuses in the United States linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

Opponents of the encampments have said the protests are illegal and make some Jewish students feel unsafe, and both McGill and Premier François Legault have asked police to help dismantle the tents in Montreal.

Nahman, a member of Independent Jewish Voices Concordia, says the campers want to leave but won’t do so until their universities agree to divest funds from companies protesters say are supporting Israel’s actions against Palestinians.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

