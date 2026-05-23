Canada and allies condemn Israeli settlement expansion amid West Bank tensions

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Canada and several allied nations are calling on Israel to halt settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank as tensions in the territory continue to escalate amid demolitions, deadly shootings and growing international scrutiny.

In a joint statement released Friday alongside Australia, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and the United Kingdom, Canada warned that Israeli settlement expansion and settler violence are undermining stability and prospects for a two-state solution.

The statement specifically condemned proposed development in the controversial E1 area east of Jerusalem, saying the project would “divide the West Bank in two” and constitute “a serious breach of international law.”

According to the International Court of Justice, Israeli settlements in the West Bank are widely considered illegal under international law.

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The warning comes as Israeli bulldozers this week demolished dozens of Palestinian-owned shops southeast of Jerusalem to clear land for a road project tied to nearby settlements.

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Israeli authorities said the demolitions were needed to construct infrastructure serving Palestinian communities.

But Palestinian officials said the road is part of a broader strategy aimed at rerouting Palestinian traffic away from a new highway being developed for Israeli settlements in the area.

Violence in the West Bank has also intensified in recent days.

Earlier this week, Palestinian health officials said a 32-year-old Palestinian man died after being shot by Israeli soldiers while attempting to cross the barrier into Israel for work.

It marked the second such killing in less than a week involving Palestinians trying to enter Israel for employment.

Meanwhile, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich recently ordered the eviction of a Palestinian village in the West Bank, further straining tensions in the region.

In their joint statement, the countries called on Israel to stop expanding settlements, investigate allegations involving Israeli forces, ensure accountability for settler violence and lift financial restrictions on the Palestinian Authority.

The countries also warned businesses against participating in settlement construction projects, citing potential legal and reputational risks.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on a negotiated two-state solution,” the statement said.

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– With files from The Associated Press