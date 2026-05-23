Saskatoon sees the Prairie Lily sail again after 18 months

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The Prairie Lily is back on the South Saskatchewan River after nearly sunsetting without a sail last year.

The beloved Saskatoon attraction has taken its maiden voyage with new owner Stephanie Simonot and record-level water levels.

“It was great seeing the crew, the family, old crew, new crew, everybody looks so good,” Simonot said. “Everybody kind of just gelled together and worked really well together.”

Behind the scenes, former owners, Capt. Mike and Joan Steckhan, along with their crew, are staying on board to help Simonot’s family finish their training to captain the ship.

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“I was definitely a little nervous at first, but we settled into it quite nicely and then it was really smooth,” said Sean Stevens, captain in training

“I’m just super excited to have the opportunity to bring the community of Saskatoon that experience again.”

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Stevens has been training with the Prairie Lily’s crew to become a captain.

Steckhan says it is nice to be out on the water again with high water levels from a record high snowpack in the Rocky Mountains, following last year’s low water levels that put the ship in park.

“It’s a little different. It’s a far faster current. For the first time in five years that the river has been moving this fast because the long-term drought we had is over now. So the water’s coming in. It’s a different river again,” says Steckhan.

It was still smooth sailing for the riverboat on the successful first run for Simonot and her crew. Simonot said she hopes it will be the first of many this summer.

“I’m hoping people will be just happy to get back on the river and see how beautiful Saskatoon is,” said Simonot.

With the wait to hit the waters now over, word is spreading quickly, with more than 12 per cent of the bookings for the season already filled.