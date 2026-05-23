Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon sees the Prairie Lily sail again after 18 months

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted May 23, 2026 3:28 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon sees the Prairie Lily sail again after 18 months'
Saskatoon sees the Prairie Lily sail again after 18 months
The beloved Saskatoon attraction has taken its maiden voyage with new owner Stephanie Simonot — as well as record water levels after nearly sunsetting without a sail last year.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Prairie Lily is back on the South Saskatchewan River after nearly sunsetting without a sail last year.

The beloved Saskatoon attraction has taken its maiden voyage with new owner Stephanie Simonot and record-level water levels.

“It was great seeing the crew, the family, old crew, new crew, everybody looks so good,” Simonot said. “Everybody kind of just gelled together and worked really well together.”

Behind the scenes, former owners, Capt. Mike and Joan Steckhan, along with their crew, are staying on board to help Simonot’s family finish their training to captain the ship.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I was definitely a little nervous at first, but we settled into it quite nicely and then it was really smooth,” said Sean Stevens, captain in training

“I’m just super excited to have the opportunity to bring the community of Saskatoon that experience again.”

Story continues below advertisement

Stevens has been training with the Prairie Lily’s crew to become a captain.

Steckhan says it is nice to be out on the water again with high water levels from a record high snowpack in the Rocky Mountains, following last year’s low water levels that put the ship in park.

“It’s a little different. It’s a far faster current. For the first time in five years that the river has been moving this fast because the long-term drought we had is over now. So the water’s coming in. It’s a different river again,” says Steckhan.

It was still smooth sailing for the riverboat on the successful first run for Simonot and her crew. Simonot said she hopes it will be the first of many this summer.

“I’m hoping people will be just happy to get back on the river and see how beautiful Saskatoon is,” said Simonot.

With the wait to hit the waters now over, word is spreading quickly, with more than 12 per cent of the bookings for the season already filled.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices