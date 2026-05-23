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Canada

Quebec Premier Fréchette won’t rule out exceeding $250M spending pot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2026 4:39 pm
2 min read
Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette speaks during question period on May 13, 2026. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette speaks during question period on May 13, 2026. Jacques Boissinot/ CP
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Premier Christine Fréchette defended her spending promises on Saturday, despite a warning from the province’s finance minister that she may surpass the $250 million fund allocated to her.

Radio-Canada has reported that Eric Girard wrote to Fréchette earlier this month to express concern about her high spending, writing that “Quebecers want a responsible premier who doesn’t spend every which way.”

Since taking office in April, Fréchette has already said the government will reimburse part of the welcome tax paid by first-time homebuyers as well as the carbon tax for farmers. She also announced a tax cut for small and medium-sized businesses.

She is also expected to announce the elimination of the Quebec Sales Tax, or QST, on certain grocery and pharmacy items in the coming days.

That measure is expected to cost $100 million, which brings the total amount of her pledges to around $330 million so far.

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The Quebec budget allocated $250 million per year for five years for the new leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec to deliver on her promises.

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Fréchette defended her spending as she arrived at a party meeting in Lévis, Que., noting that Quebecers are having a tough time due to pressures such as the conflict in the Middle East.

“We’re thinking about the cost of groceries, the cost of housing…and gas as well,” she told reporters.

“The minister of finance is doing his job. Now, I’m doing mine, which is to find a balance between managing public finances and addressing the needs of Quebecers.”

Girard, meanwhile, downplayed the importance of his message to Fréchette, saying he had written “thousands” of similar messages during his time at the National Bank of Canada.

“That’s my style: concise, direct,” he said. “I’m the guardian of public finances.”

Environment Minister Pascale Déry also felt that the message from Girard wasn’t unusual. “There’s nothing in there that surprises me, that’s concerning, or that’s out of the ordinary,” she said.

Fréchette’s rivals, however, were quick to criticize.

“Ms. Fréchette, like Mr. Legault before her, continues to spend lavishly in an attempt to win over voters,” Liberal Leader Charles Milliard wrote on X. “As if Quebecers didn’t see right through their game.”

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Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said the news was “undeniable proof,” that nothing has changed in the CAQ party since Fréchette succeeded François Legault as leader. “They’ve learned nothing from their failures,” he wrote.

Fréchette is presiding over her party’s first general council meeting since becoming premier. She is expected to deliver a speech later Saturday.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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