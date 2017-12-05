Saskatoon police warning public about holiday safety

Saskatoon police are reminding people to keep theft prevention and safety in mind during the holiday season.

In partnership with the Downtown, Broadway and Riversdale business improvement districts, police released some helpful tips to the public.

Protect purchases

Shoppers who leave their purchases in vehicles while they continue to search for more gifts are being asked to lock items in trunks.

Keep purchases out of plain view helps prevent would-be thieves who act on crimes of opportunity.

Protect identities

The holidays are about giving and sharing, but not when it comes to disclosing personal details online or over the telephone.

Wallets or purses should not be left unattended and also remember to shield PINs in case someone is looking over shoulders.

Protect homes

Ensure all doors and windows are locked to keep those grinches out.

While homeowners are away during the holidays, people are asked to keep an eye out for their neighbours by watching for and reporting suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with information about a crime can contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In addition, Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) sees a rise in complaints about gift cards after the holiday season.

FCAA is reminding consumers that gift cards sold in Saskatchewan are not allowed to have an expiry date, with a few exceptions. If a business goes under, it may be hard to get a refund.

Other gift card tips include:

Buy from reputable retailers;

No additional monthly or usage fees are allowed;

Read the fine print on the back of the card; and

Keep the receipt.

For help with gift card disputes, contact the FCAA’s consumer protection division toll free at 1-877-880-5550 or by emailing consumerprotection@gov.sk.ca.