Consumer
November 29, 2017 10:14 am
Updated: November 29, 2017 10:15 am

Amazon says Cyber Monday was biggest shopping day on record

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Amazon says there will be more deals on July 15 than on Black Friday, the busy shopping day after Thanksgiving, and Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving when many people go online to shop for deals.

AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File
A A

Cyber Monday was the single biggest shopping day worldwide in Amazon’s history, according to the online company.

Amazon made the announcement Wednesday, saying Cyber Monday was also the biggest day for small businesses and entrepreneurs selling on its site.

READ MORE: Missed the big holiday deals? 5 more ways to stretch your dollar this Christmas

“Customers ordered nearly 140 million items from small businesses alone and this is just the beginning of the holiday season,” Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business said in a statement.

Cyber Monday, as the name suggests, offers deals in toys, electronics, clothing and more online. It took place on Nov. 27.

WATCH: Amazon Canada invites you in for a sneak peak of Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals

The best-selling items on Cyber Monday included the Echo Dot, Amazon’s smart speakers, and AncestryDNA, according to the company.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Amazon
Amazon Cyber Monday
Amazon shopping
Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday Amazon
cyber monday shopping
holidays 2017
shopping Cyber Monday
shopping sales

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News