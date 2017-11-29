Amazon says Cyber Monday was biggest shopping day on record

Cyber Monday was the single biggest shopping day worldwide in Amazon’s history, according to the online company.

Amazon made the announcement Wednesday, saying Cyber Monday was also the biggest day for small businesses and entrepreneurs selling on its site.

“Customers ordered nearly 140 million items from small businesses alone and this is just the beginning of the holiday season,” Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business said in a statement.

Cyber Monday, as the name suggests, offers deals in toys, electronics, clothing and more online. It took place on Nov. 27.

The best-selling items on Cyber Monday included the Echo Dot, Amazon’s smart speakers, and AncestryDNA, according to the company.