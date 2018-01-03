Saskatchewan RCMP charge 21 with impaired driving over holiday season

Mounties were conducting a targeted enforcement throughout Saskatchewan to find impaired drivers this past holiday season.

Between Dec. 24, 2017, and Jan. 1, Saskatchewan RCMP charged 21 people with impaired operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams blood alcohol content.

Additionally, eight motorists received an alcohol-related roadside suspension and no one refused to take a breathalyzer.

Over the same period last year, 29 motorists were charged with impaired driving and 14 people received roadside suspensions.

Three drivers refused a breath sample between Dec. 24, 2016 and Jan. 1, 2017, which is considered the same as blowing over 80 mg.

While the latest numbers were an improvement in comparison, Saskatchewan RCMP are reminding the public that even one impaired driver is too many.