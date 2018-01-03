Operation Red Nose was safe ride home for 1,308 Saskatchewan motorists

Operation Red Nose wrapped up its ninth annual campaign in Saskatchewan during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

The non-profit organization encourages responsible decisions in regards to impaired driving by having volunteers transport people and their vehicles home safely, free of charge.

The 2017 campaign had 771 volunteers in five host communities.

Their dedication to help make roads safer allowed Operation Red Nose to provide 1,308 safe rides in Regina, Saskatoon, the Battlefords, Prince Albert and Yorkton.

During the 2016 holidays, 1,166 Saskatchewan drivers in four communities had a safe ride home during the eighth campaign.

Across Canada, 71,430 drivers used the chauffeur service this past holiday season.

“The generosity of these (volunteers) towards their community makes a real difference, and I want to thank them for their outstanding participation,” Jean-Marie De Koninck, founding president of Operation Red Nose, said in a press release.

“The success recipe for Operation Red Nose is a combination of three key ingredients: the participation of conscientious motorists, that of first class partners and, first and foremost, that of exceptional volunteers.”

Through donations provided voluntarily by motorists who use Canada’s largest safe ride service, Operation Red Nose redistributes $1.5 million annually back into participating communities.