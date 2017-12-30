Saskatoon police watching for impaired drivers on New Year’s Eve

While you may be making plans to celebrate New Year ’s Eve, the Saskatoon Police Service want those plans to include a safe ride home.

“We always want the public, just on their own, to not drink and drive. It’s very important. We can see year after year, different tragedies happen in our community,” Saskatoon police Cst. Ryan Ehalt said.

Check stops are planned around the city and 10 extra officers will be added for Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Operation Red Nose (ORN), a national road safety campaign aimed at reducing impaired driving, is gearing up for New Year ’s Eve in Saskatoon.

READ MORE: Operation Red Nose returning to Saskatchewan, expands to Yorkton

For 11 evenings of the holiday season, ORN volunteers drive people home along with their car, for a donation to charity.

“We’re just one more alternative, or option you can use to get home safely with your vehicle. It feels pretty good when you can get home and have your car with you and you don’t have to worry about it overnight or it freezing up,” said Tom Armstrong, with Operation Red Nose Saskatoon.

If you prefer to “ding” in the New Year, Saskatoon Transit and Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) have partnered to offer free bus rides in the city.

“Ding in the New Year” begins at 8 p.m. CT on Dec. 31 and will run until about 2:45 a.m., with times varying slightly by route.

READ MORE: ‘Ding in the New Year’ with free Saskatoon Transit rides

“It is our busiest night of the year,” said Shondra Boire, the spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Taxi Cab Association.

Local taxi companies are also ready to get you home safe. The full fleet from Comfort Cabs and United Cabs will be on the road, but officials said to still expect a bit of a wait.

“Download our app and book through there. It will save you at least waiting on hold. You can also track your cab, so you can see when it’s going to arrive. If you’re inside, you can stay inside where it’s warm,” Boire said.

READ MORE: SGI’s New Year’s resolution asks everyone to #DriveSober in 2018

In 2016, 57 people were killed and 464 were injured in collisions involving alcohol or drugs.

“Don’t take the chance of drinking and driving. Don’t take the chance of hurting somebody or yourself or just having the embarrassment of getting caught drinking and driving knowing full well you shouldn’t have done it,” Ehalt said.