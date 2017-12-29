Car drives into front of Dartmouth home, 18-year-old facing impaired driving charges

An 18-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle drove right through the front door of a home in Dartmouth early Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police and Cole Harbour RCMP were called just after 1:30 a.m. to what was initially thought to be a possible break-and-enter.

READ: N.S. man facing impaired driving charges after allegedly leaving passengers trapped in crashed vehicle

When officers arrived, they found a car had crashed into the front of a home.

Police say they arrested the driver outside the home who was showing signs of impairment. They say the man, who is from Dartmouth, failed a breath test and will be charged with impaired driving.

READ: N.S. woman arrested for impaired driving after Good Samaritans pull her from submerged vehicle

No one was injured in the incident. By daylight, the car had been removed and a tarp was placed over the home’s door frame.

Follow @RebeccaLau