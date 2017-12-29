Canada
December 29, 2017 10:26 am

Car drives into front of Dartmouth home, 18-year-old facing impaired driving charges

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

An 18-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crashed into the front of a Dartmouth home early Friday morning.

Steve Silva/ Global News
A A

An 18-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle drove right through the front door of a home in Dartmouth early Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police and Cole Harbour RCMP were called just after 1:30 a.m. to what was initially thought to be a possible break-and-enter.

Story continues below

READ: N.S. man facing impaired driving charges after allegedly leaving passengers trapped in crashed vehicle

When officers arrived, they found a car had crashed into the front of a home.

Police say they arrested the driver outside the home who was showing signs of impairment. They say the man, who is from Dartmouth, failed a breath test and will be charged with impaired driving.

READ: N.S. woman arrested for impaired driving after Good Samaritans pull her from submerged vehicle

No one was injured in the incident. By daylight, the car had been removed and a tarp was placed over the home’s door frame.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
car crashes in house
Car Crashes Into House
car in house
Cranberry Crescent
Crash
Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police
Impaired Driving

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News