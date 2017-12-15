N.S. man facing impaired driving charges after allegedly leaving passengers trapped in crashed vehicle

A Nova Scotia driver is facing a number of charges after fleeing from an accident while his two passengers were trapped in the vehicle.

RCMP were called to a collision on Legends Avenue on Millbrook First Nation just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a vehicle had lost control and gone over a guardrail into a parking lot. Two passengers were injured and trapped inside the vehicle, while the driver had fled.

The two passengers were taken to hospital by ambulance with significant but non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, a police dog was used to track the suspect. Investigators believed he had gotten into another vehicle and was heading to Indian Brook, so they set up checkpoints to look for him.

The suspect was eventually arrested and a blood alcohol reading at the local detachment found he was nearly three times the legal limit.

The 26-year-0ld man from Mill Village is facing charges of impaired driving, driving with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He also faces two charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

