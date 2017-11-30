N.S. man charged with impaired driving after vehicle with toddler inside overturns

A Nova Scotia man is facing impaired driving charges after being involved in a collision early Thursday morning while a toddler was in his vehicle.

RCMP were called to Highway 103 in Upper Tantallon just before 12:30 a.m. where a Jeep had crashed into a ditch along the highway and was lying on its roof.

The driver was able to get out and free a two-year-old girl, who was also in the vehicle. The two, who were uninjured, were waiting in the car of a passing motorist when police arrived.

“The driver was close to being double the legal limit,” said RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

A 22-year-old man from Timberlea is facing charges of impaired driving.

Meanwhile, RCMP say a referral has been made to the Department of Community Services because there was a child in the vehicle.

Hutchinson says cases, where a child is found in the vehicle of a suspected impaired driver, are not rare.

“It’s one thing for an adult to make a choice (such as impaired driving) but to put a child in harm’s way is totally inconsiderate and something people should think twice before doing,” he said.

He is reminding anyone who suspects someone is driving impaired, to immediately call 911.

“Your call could save lives,” he said.

