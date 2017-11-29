N.S. woman arrested for impaired driving after Good Samaritans pull her from submerged vehicle
A 28-year-old Bridgewater, N.S. woman is facing impaired driving charges after she was rescued from her submerged vehicle early Tuesday.
RCMP were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 12:30 a.m. in the community of Spectacle Lakes in Lunenburg County.
Police say a vehicle had left the road, hit a utility pole, and ended up in a lake.
Two men from two separate passing vehicles went into the water and pulled the driver out.
“The driver side was submerged, so they had to get the female driver through the passenger door by getting up on the hood of the vehicle,” said RCMP Sgt. Mark MacPherson.
The men took the woman to a nearby residence, where they called 911.
RCMP say when they arrived on scene and spoke with the driver, they determined her ability to operate a vehicle was impaired and arrested her at the scene. She was held in custody “until sober,” according to police.
The woman is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of over 80 milligrams in 100 millilitres of blood.
Police say the woman was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Jan. 17, 2018.
