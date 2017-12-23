Impaired driving charges laid at Saskatoon police checkstop

Three people are facing impaired driving charges after Saskatoon police set up a checkstop on Friday night.

Over a four-hour period, officers checked just over 500 motorists at the south end of the Sid Buckwold Bridge.

READ MORE: Critics question if ride-hailing in Sask. will curb impaired driving

Of the three alleged drunk drivers, one faces an additional charge of failing to comply with a breath demand.

He may not be sitting on a shelf, but this Elf has an important message: There’s a checkstop planned for somewhere in #yxe this evening. Stay off the naughty list and find a safe, & sober, ride home. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/P1Kv7cH3MW — Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) December 22, 2017

READ MORE: Weyburn, Sask. police combat impaired driving by giving free taxi vouchers

Two other motorists had a blood alcohol content over .04 and faced immediate three-day roadside suspensions and vehicle impoundment.

Police said more checkpoints are scheduled to take place throughout the holiday season.