Impaired driving charges laid at Saskatoon police checkstop
Three people are facing impaired driving charges after Saskatoon police set up a checkstop on Friday night.
Over a four-hour period, officers checked just over 500 motorists at the south end of the Sid Buckwold Bridge.
Of the three alleged drunk drivers, one faces an additional charge of failing to comply with a breath demand.
Two other motorists had a blood alcohol content over .04 and faced immediate three-day roadside suspensions and vehicle impoundment.
Police said more checkpoints are scheduled to take place throughout the holiday season.
