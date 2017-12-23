Holidays 2017

Canada
December 23, 2017 3:57 pm

Impaired driving charges laid at Saskatoon police checkstop

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Three motorists are facing impaired driving charges after police set up a checkstop for four hours in Saskatoon.

@SPSTraffic / Twitter
A A

Three people are facing impaired driving charges after Saskatoon police set up a checkstop on Friday night.

Over a four-hour period, officers checked just over 500 motorists at the south end of the Sid Buckwold Bridge.

READ MORE: Critics question if ride-hailing in Sask. will curb impaired driving

Of the three alleged drunk drivers, one faces an additional charge of failing to comply with a breath demand.

READ MORE: Weyburn, Sask. police combat impaired driving by giving free taxi vouchers

Two other motorists had a blood alcohol content over .04 and faced immediate three-day roadside suspensions and vehicle impoundment.

Police said more checkpoints are scheduled to take place throughout the holiday season.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blood Alcohol Content
Checkstop
holidays 2017
Impaired Driver
Impaired Driving
Impaired Driving Charges
Police Checkstop
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Checkstop
Saskatoon Police Service
Sobriety Checkpoint
Vehicle Impoundment

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News