Operation Red Nose returning to Saskatchewan, expands to Yorkton

Operation Red Nose is launching its ninth annual campaign in Saskatchewan with volunteers getting ready to provide a safe ride home this holiday season.

From Nov. 24 to Dec. 31, the service enables communities to provide a free and confidential chauffeur service.

“Thanks to added police enforcement across Saskatchewan, impaired drivers are more likely than ever to get caught,” Joe Hargrave, the minister responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), said in a press release.

“And with some of the toughest laws in Canada, the penalties and consequences go far beyond a lump of coal in your stocking.”

This year, Yorkton has been added to the list of communities in the province where the service is offered. It will be joining Regina, Saskatoon, the Battlefords and Prince Albert as Operation Red Nose hosts.

On certain nights, anyone who feels they are not able to operate a motor vehicle can call a team of volunteers to pick them up and drive them to the destination of their choice in their own vehicle.

The service is free, but donations are accepted. In 2016, Operation Red Nose redistributed over $1.5 million to youth and amateur sports organizations in participating cities across Canada.

Operation Red Nose’s app will be available again this year to easily retrieve their phone number as well as the dates and hours of operation of the closest host organization.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can fill out an application form online.