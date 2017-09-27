‘I don’t have the answer’: Constable describes drunk driver arrest
Cst. Curtis Warnar has been policing in Regina for nine years. His active Twitter presence has boosted interaction with the public, and his account now has more than 3,500 followers.
He says there are few things that have truly bothered him in his career, but Wednesday morning was an exception.
“Just finished with an Impaired Driver who blew 340/320mg% (4 times the legal limit),” he tweeted.
“This driver was trying to drive their kids to school.”
Warnar was the arresting officer on the call.
Last month, 32 people were charged by the Regina Police Service with impaired driving.
In his tweet, he asked what it would take for people to get the message that impaired driving needs to stop.
“I fear that people won’t get the message until it hits too close to home, but by then it’s too late,” Warnar tweeted.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.