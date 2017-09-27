‘I don’t have the answer’: Constable describes drunk driver arrest

Cst. Curtis Warnar has been policing in Regina for nine years. His active Twitter presence has boosted interaction with the public, and his account now has more than 3,500 followers.

He says there are few things that have truly bothered him in his career, but Wednesday morning was an exception.

“Just finished with an Impaired Driver who blew 340/320mg% (4 times the legal limit),” he tweeted.

“This driver was trying to drive their kids to school.”

Thought I would give everyone a little insight on a Impaired Driver we arrested this morning. @reginapolice #pleasestop pic.twitter.com/HlrSfwVORT — Cst. Warnar (@RPSTrafficUnit) September 27, 2017

Warnar was the arresting officer on the call.

Last month, 32 people were charged by the Regina Police Service with impaired driving.

In his tweet, he asked what it would take for people to get the message that impaired driving needs to stop.

“I fear that people won’t get the message until it hits too close to home, but by then it’s too late,” Warnar tweeted.