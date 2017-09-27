Man charged with impaired driving in October 2016 fatal crash near Colonsay

A Prince Albert man is facing nine charges, including drug impaired driving causing death, after a two-vehicle crash almost a year ago claimed the lives of two people.

The head-on crash between a pickup truck and a small passenger bus happened on the morning of Oct. 25, 2016 on Highway 2 nearly Colonsay, Sask.

The driver of the bus, a 69-year-old man, and a 60-year-old passenger on the bus were pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger on the bus, a 74-year-old man, was injured.

Saskatoon RCMP have also charged David Deagnon, 31, with criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

He was scheduled to appear Wednesday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.

Deagnon is charged with: