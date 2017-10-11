MADD Canada memorial pays tribute to Danille Kerpan
A second roadside memorial has been unveiled in Saskatchewan to remember those killed by impaired drivers.
Danille Kerpan, 25, was killed on Oct. 10, 2014 after being struck head-on by a drunk driver heading the wrong way on Highway 11 near Bladworth.
READ MORE: Drunk driver sentenced to 4 years for fatal collision near Bladworth
On the third anniversary of her death, Kerpan’s family and MADD Canada representatives unveiled the roadside memorial on Townline Road, one kilometre east of the highway.
The sign serves as a tribute to Kerpan’s life while showing the pain caused by impaired driving.
Kerpan’s father, Allan, said his daughter’s death was senseless and entirely preventable.
“Today, this one today, for some reason is way worse for me. I’ve had to really, sort of mentally disassociate yourself, take a step back almost from the situation in order to talk about it. Otherwise, I’d be a mess,” Kerpan said.
“Her mother and I are here today to honour our daughter’s memory, and to ask the public to remember the innocent lives that are put at risk every single time someone drives impaired.”
MADD Canada CEO Andrew Murie said everyone is impacted by drunk drivers.
“One person’s choice to drive impaired killed an innocent person, devastated her family and friends and impacted the whole community. It is our hope that everyone who sees these signs will recognize that impaired driving is never, ever, worth the risk,” Murie said.
READ MORE: Saskatchewan’s first roadside memorial signs honour Van de Vorst family
This is the second MADD roadside memorial in Saskatchewan.
A memorial was unveiled at the end of August to remember the Van de Vorst family, who were killed after being struck by a drunk driver at Highway 11 and Wanuskewin Road on Jan. 3, 2016.
