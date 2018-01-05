Roadside Christmas tree collection starts Tuesday in Edmonton

If you’re done with your natural Christmas tree, there are a few ways to recycle it in the Edmonton area.

The city will start collecting real Christmas trees on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Residents are asked to put their un-bagged trees on their side next to garbage bags for collection by 7 a.m. Tuesday. Extra large trees should be cut into two-metre lengths. All ornaments, tinsel, garlands, nails, screws and tree stands must be removed.

Trees will be picked up for recycling/composting within three weeks, but not necessarily on residents’ scheduled waste collection days.

People living in condos and apartments should take their natural Christmas tree to a community recycling depot or an Eco Station at no cost until Jan. 31.

Another option for your real Christmas tree is the WILDNorth wildlife rescue society.

The group is asking for donations of real trees, wreaths and garlands to use in animals’ enclosures.

“Mammals will hide among the pines or gnaw on bark, while birds enjoy the added cover and extra perches,” WILDNorth’s Dale Gienow explained.

“Berries and pine cones will sometimes be attached to the trees, so animals can practice natural foraging behaviour… even fallen needles can be manipulated by small birds and provide additional stimuli.”

Last year, the city collected 10,779 trees for recycling.

The trees are chipped and composted at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre. The wood chips are used to make various types of compost for horticulture, agriculture and land reclamation.

The Reuse Centre accepts artificial tree donations, as long as the tree is in a box and has all its parts.