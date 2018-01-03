Wildlife rescue group wants Albertans to donate their real Christmas trees

WILDNorth, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation society in Parkland County, wants to put old Christmas trees, garlands and wreaths to good use.

Real trees can be used to enrich wildlife enclosures, the group explained in a Facebook post.

“They’re for any species we have in care,” WILDNorth said. “We rehabilitate all native and migratory bird species.”

Its website says the society is “committed to proper environmental stewardship and recognizes the important role we play in conserving Alberta’s native species through the services and programs we provide to the community.”

Donated trees must be real, free of decorations, and no taller than eight feet.

READ MORE: Alberta rescue overwhelmed with 20% increase in wild animals

WILDNorth does not offer pickup, but any trees, wreaths and garlands can be dropped off on their front lawn near the wooden sign post (and away from the laneways).

The facility is about 30 kilometres west of Edmonton, north of the Yellowhead Highway, near Township Road 534 and Range Road 271.

Click here for more information and a map to WILDNorth in Parkland County.

READ MORE: How do I get rid of my natural Christmas tree in Edmonton?

The City of Edmonton also has a Christmas tree collection and recycling program. Residents are asked to place their un-bagged tree (free of all decorations and screws) on its side next to their garbage by 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

When it comes to artificial trees, Edmonton’s Reuse Centre accepts them, free of charge, as long as they’re in a box including all parts. They’ll be offered to organizations and individuals for reuse.