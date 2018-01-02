One driver charged by Saskatoon police in New Year’s Eve spot checks

The majority of Saskatoon drivers rang in the New Year responsibly, according to Saskatoon police.

About 1,000 drivers were screened at check stops across the city, and only one was charged with impaired driving.

In a tweet, police added that a few liquor related tickets were also issued.

Saskatoon police partnered with the RCMP and Canadian Pacific Police to conduct the check stops.

Police said they saw an abundance of designated drivers go through the screenings, and some even returned with coffee for the cops using Tim Horton’s gift cards provided by police at the check stops.