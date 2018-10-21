Saskatoon police ticket woman for allegedly consuming cannabis in vehicle
Less than a week after marijuana legalization, Saskatoon police have handed out a ticket for cannabis consumption on the road.
Police took to social media, saying officers ticketed a woman for consuming cannabis in a vehicle on the morning of Oct. 20.
The woman was issued a $360 fine.
Though she was a passenger, officers are reminding the public that any pot consumption in a vehicle is illegal.
According to police, it’s the first ticket to be issued under the provincial legislation.
