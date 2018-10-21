Cannabis
October 21, 2018 8:52 pm

Saskatoon police ticket woman for allegedly consuming cannabis in vehicle

By and Global News

Though the woman who received the ticket was a passenger, officers are reminding the public that any pot consumption in a vehicle is illegal.

File / Global News
Less than a week after marijuana legalization, Saskatoon police have handed out a ticket for cannabis consumption on the road.

Police took to social media, saying officers ticketed a woman for consuming cannabis in a vehicle on the morning of Oct. 20.

5 charged, 1,800 grams of cannabis seized in Saskatoon

The woman was issued a $360 fine.

Though she was a passenger, officers are reminding the public that any pot consumption in a vehicle is illegal.

According to police, it’s the first ticket to be issued under the provincial legislation.

