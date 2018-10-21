Saskatoon police ticket woman for allegedly consuming cannabis in vehicle

Less than a week after marijuana legalization, Saskatoon police have handed out a ticket for cannabis consumption on the road.

Police took to social media, saying officers ticketed a woman for consuming cannabis in a vehicle on the morning of Oct. 20.

READ MORE: 5 charged, 1,800 grams of cannabis seized in Saskatoon

The woman was issued a $360 fine.

Though she was a passenger, officers are reminding the public that any pot consumption in a vehicle is illegal.

Well that didn’t take long. A woman was issued a $360 ticket under the Cannabis Control (SK) Act early this morning after an @SPSTraffic member observed her consuming cannabis in a vehicle (as a passenger). Some people must not have believed us when we said that wasn’t legal #yxe — Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) October 20, 2018

According to police, it’s the first ticket to be issued under the provincial legislation.