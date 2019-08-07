Meth, loaded guns seized in 2 separate Saskatoon drug busts: police

Saskatoon police say two recent drug-trafficking investigations resulted in officers seizing meth and guns and laying roughly 40 charges against five people.

The first bust happened on Aug. 1 when members of the drug unit said they observed activity consistent with drug trafficking in the 300 block of Confederation Drive.

A man and two women were arrested, police said, and a search of the man reportedly turned up meth, hydromorphone, more than $4,000 in cash and three phones.

The women also had fentanyl powder, police said.

A search was then carried out at a home in the 600 block of 33rd Street West, where police said they seized meth packed in baggies, fentanyl powder, a sawed-off rifle, a machete, pepper spray and drug paraphernalia.

A 31-year-old Saskatoon man is facing 15 charges, including meth and fentanyl trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and firearm-related offences.

The two 29-year-old women, one from Saskatoon and the other from Alberta, are charged with fentanyl possession.

The second bust took place the following day at a hotel in the 1800 block of Idylwyld Drive North, where a man and woman from Alberta were arrested.

Police said a search of a room turned up a loaded 9-mm handgun, steroids, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Drug unit members then found 420 grams of meth, 38 oxycodone pills, $19,000 in cash and prepaid credit cards during a subsequent search of a vehicle, police said.

The 32-year-old man and 21-year-old woman are facing roughly 20 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and firearm-related charges.

