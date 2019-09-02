750k worth of firearms, drugs, including fentanyl, found in North Battleford raid: RCMP

Battlefords RCMP say they’ve located a large sum of drugs and firearms in a residence in North Battleford. RCMP estimate its worth to be $750,000.

Following an investigation of the home, located in the 1200 block of 107th Street, on Saturday, a search warrant was carried out Sunday.

READ MORE: Traffic stop turns into drug bust for two Alberta men in Saskatchewan, police say

At 8 a.m. that day, Battlefords patrol, municipal GIS, provincial GIS, crime reduction, serious violent offender, and traffic services units performed the search.

Police say the following was discovered through the search:

Approximately three kilograms of crystal meth

Approximately six kilograms of suspected powder cocaine

288 grams of crack cocaine

870 grams of suspected fentanyl

Several vials of steroids

Psilocybin spores

15 long rifles

11 semi-automatic pistols

Three revolvers

Thousands of rounds of ammunition

Numerous canisters of bear spray

Taser

Stolen power tools

Various other items believed to be stolen property

Stolen 2016 Dodge Ram truck

There was no one in the home at the time of the search.

RCMP say this is a very “complex” investigation that will be ongoing over the coming weeks.

No charges have been laid but RCMP said some are pending and further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

They say this discovery is considered a “major seizure” for the community.