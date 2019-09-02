Crime
750k worth of firearms, drugs, including fentanyl, found in North Battleford raid: RCMP

In what North Battleford RCMP are calling a "major seizure," 15 rifles, 11 pistols, and over 1000 rounds of ammunition were located in a residence Sunday.

Battlefords RCMP say they’ve located a large sum of drugs and firearms in a residence in North Battleford. RCMP estimate its worth to be $750,000.

Following an investigation of the home, located in the 1200 block of 107th Street, on Saturday, a search warrant was carried out Sunday.

At 8 a.m. that day, Battlefords patrol, municipal GIS, provincial GIS, crime reduction, serious violent offender, and traffic services units performed the search.

A photo of the drugs seized Sunday in a North Battleford residence.

Police say the following was discovered through the search:

  • Approximately three kilograms of crystal meth
  • Approximately six kilograms of suspected powder cocaine
  • 288 grams of crack cocaine
  • 870 grams of suspected fentanyl
  • Several vials of steroids
  • Psilocybin spores
  • 15 long rifles
  • 11 semi-automatic pistols
  • Three revolvers
  • Thousands of rounds of ammunition
  • Numerous canisters of bear spray
  • Taser
  • Stolen power tools
  • Various other items believed to be stolen property
  • Stolen 2016 Dodge Ram truck

There was no one in the home at the time of the search.

RCMP say this is a very “complex” investigation that will be ongoing over the coming weeks.

No charges have been laid but RCMP said some are pending and further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

They say this discovery is considered a “major seizure” for the community.

