750k worth of firearms, drugs, including fentanyl, found in North Battleford raid: RCMP

Battlefords RCMP say they’ve located a large sum of drugs and firearms in a residence in North Battleford. RCMP estimate its worth to be $750,000.
Following an investigation of the home, located in the 1200 block of 107th Street, on Saturday, a search warrant was carried out Sunday.
READ MORE: Traffic stop turns into drug bust for two Alberta men in Saskatchewan, police say
At 8 a.m. that day, Battlefords patrol, municipal GIS, provincial GIS, crime reduction, serious violent offender, and traffic services units performed the search.
Police say the following was discovered through the search:
There was no one in the home at the time of the search.
RCMP say this is a very “complex” investigation that will be ongoing over the coming weeks.
No charges have been laid but RCMP said some are pending and further details will be released as the investigation progresses.
They say this discovery is considered a “major seizure” for the community.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.