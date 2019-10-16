One killed in two-vehicle collision near Moose Jaw, Sask.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Moose Jaw RCMP say one person is dead after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicles collided on Highway 1 about 5 kilometres west of Moose Jaw, Sask., according to RCMP.

Both eastbound lanes of the highway were closed as of the time of this writing. Detours were in place with traffic being directed through the city of Moose Jaw.

RCMP traffic analysts and Saskatchewan Highway representatives were on scene investigating.

No further details are available at this time.

