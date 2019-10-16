Menu

One killed in two-vehicle collision near Moose Jaw, Sask.: RCMP

By Taylor Braat Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 8:10 pm
One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday near Moose Jaw, according to RCMP.
File / Global News

Moose Jaw RCMP say one person is dead after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicles collided on Highway 1 about 5 kilometres west of Moose Jaw, Sask., according to RCMP.

READ MORE: Fatal head-on collision north of Prince Albert, Sask.

Both eastbound lanes of the highway were closed as of the time of this writing. Detours were in place with traffic being directed through the city of Moose Jaw.

RCMP traffic analysts and Saskatchewan Highway representatives were on scene investigating.

No further details are available at this time.

