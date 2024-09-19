Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Fatal collision closes Highway 1 eastbound in Langley

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 19, 2024 10:58 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fatal collision closes Highway 1 in Langley'
Fatal collision closes Highway 1 in Langley
A portion of Highway 1 in Langley was closed on Thursday morning due to a fatal collision. The crash was causing delays eastbound and westbound.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Highway 1 eastbound in Langley was closed Thursday morning due to a fatal collision.

Around 4:20 a.m., Langley RCMP were notified of a collision between a car and a motorcycle in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at 240 Street.

Police said a car and a motorcycle were travelling east on the Highway when they collided. The motorcycle driver died on the scene, police said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Highway 1 was to remain closed eastbound between 232 Street and 264 Street as the investigation continued Thursday morning.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have video is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604 532-3200 and quote file number 2024-30281.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices