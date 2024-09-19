Fatal collision closes Highway 1 eastbound in Langley

Highway 1 eastbound in Langley was closed Thursday morning due to a fatal collision.
Around 4:20 a.m., Langley RCMP were notified of a collision between a car and a motorcycle in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at 240 Street.
Police said a car and a motorcycle were travelling east on the Highway when they collided. The motorcycle driver died on the scene, police said.
Get breaking National news
Highway 1 was to remain closed eastbound between 232 Street and 264 Street as the investigation continued Thursday morning.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have video is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604 532-3200 and quote file number 2024-30281.
Comments