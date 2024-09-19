Fatal collision closes Highway 1 eastbound in Langley

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 1 eastbound in Langley was closed Thursday morning due to a fatal collision.

Around 4:20 a.m., Langley RCMP were notified of a collision between a car and a motorcycle in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at 240 Street.

Police said a car and a motorcycle were travelling east on the Highway when they collided. The motorcycle driver died on the scene, police said.

Highway 1 was to remain closed eastbound between 232 Street and 264 Street as the investigation continued Thursday morning.

#LMDICARS has deployed to #BCHwy1 in #LangleyBC for a serious vehicle incident. Eastbound lanes between 232nd and 264th are closed. There is currently no anticipated time for reopening. Please consider alternate travel routes. @LMDRCMP @DriveBC @NewsRadioVAN #Abbotsford — CPL. Dave NOON (@CplNoon) September 19, 2024

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have video is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604 532-3200 and quote file number 2024-30281.