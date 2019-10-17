Punnichy, Sask. man charged in Regina’s 4th homicide of 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police have charged a Punnichy, Sask., man with second-degree murder in the city’s fourth homicide of 2019.

Denny Troy Jimmy, 40, of Regina was found dead inside a vehicle on June 11 in the area of 5th Avenue and Lindsay Street, police said.

Several units investigated the scene, including the major crimes unit and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

Jimmy’s death was deemed a homicide and the investigation led to the arrest of Adam Taniskishayinew, 27, on Oct. 16 at a closed custody facility in Saskatoon.

Police say the family of Jimmy has been notified of the development.

Taniskishayinew is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a prohibited firearm contrary to order, and breach of probation.

He made his first court appearance in Regina provincial court on Thursday.