Single-vehicle crash leaves one man dead in Regina

The Regina Police Service say a man is dead after he was involved in a single-vehicle collision Tuesday night.

Police say the incident took place at 5th Avenue and Lindsay Street shortly before 9 p.m.

Identification unit, traffic investigators and the coroner were all called to the scene to assist police with the investigation.

Little details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.