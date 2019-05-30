Regina cyclist sent to hospital after collision with vehicle

A man riding a bike was transported to hospital after it was involved in a collision with a vehicle.

Regina police responded to Dewdney Avenue and Park Street Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. after a report of a motor vehicle collision.

Police say the cyclist sustained serious injuries from the incident, was treated and taken to hospital. There is no further detail on his current condition.

Traffic was diverted in the area as police and a collision reconstruction team investigated. Their efforts are ongoing, according to police.

Police say collision investigations are “complex”, and involve many factors including physical evidence, witness statements, along with pieces of information such as vehicle condition, time of day, and road markings among other details.

Regina police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).